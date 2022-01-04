CROWE, Dennis Michael



Dennis Michael Crowe, 68, passed away at his home in Avondale Estates, Georgia, following a lengthy illness. Dennis was born on January 12, 1953, to Gaston Crowe and Eleanor Floyd Crowe in Atlanta, Georgia. Dennis retired from a long career of nursing in the psychiatric department at Grady Memorial Hospital in 2016, when he received his diagnosis of Parkinson's. Dennis loved helping and caring for people, especially those less fortunate. Dennis also enjoyed spending time reading, enjoying nature and cooking elaborate meals for family and friends.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father, mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Crowe, sister, Marilyn Johnson (Dennis), brother-in-law, Coy Wehunt (Karen), nephews Forrest Johnson and Kirk Barker (Lisbeth), great nephew, Gavin Barker and great niece Kennedy Barker.



The family will celebrate Dennis life privately at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a mental health charity of your choice.

