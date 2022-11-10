CROWE Sr., Bobby Clifton



Bobby Crowe, long-time fixture in the Atlanta Restaurant Business, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, surrounded by his children. The family moved to Atlanta at the onset of World War II. Bobby's dad worked as a barber while his mother maintained their home. Bobby was the third of five children born to John Crowe and Farry Bailey Crowe. Bobby Clifton Crowe, Sr. was born in Woodstock, GA on June 24, 1930. At the age of 13, Bobby and a friend were using slingshot to shoot rocks at a shotgun shell. A freak accident occurred, causing permanent blindness in one of Bobby's eyes. What would be considered a disability for some, didn't slow him down. In 1946, Bobby Crowe was hired by The Varsity to cook hamburgers. His first job set him on a path that had him feeding citizens of Atlanta for over 70 years. During the 1950s and 1960s, Bobby became an employee of The Old Hickory House. His initial job was as a cook; however, he advanced within the organization to a management level. March of 1966, Bobby married the love of his life, June McCall. They became partners in business and life. In 1972, Bobby and June opened Kool Korner 1 on 14th Street in Atlanta. The menu consisted of Southern-Homestyle cooking. They were known for their biscuits and gravy. Lunch featured fried chicken and vegetables. In 1979, they acquired a house on 14th Street and turned it into Bobby and June's Kountry Kitchen. The business served local working people. Bobby and June offered a home-cooked meal at a fair price. Bobby worked as the host while June was the cashier. Customers were as varied as local construction workers and law enforcement officers. Local news crews from Channel 2, Channel 46, Channel 5, and Channel 11 stopped by as they covered the Atlanta news. Lawmakers, politicians, and Atlanta business people dropped by for lunch. In addition, the occasional Georgia Tech student left promising to return and retrieve their personal belongings left for collateral. Being people from humble beginnings, Bobby and June always gave back to the community. Every Labor Day, they hosted the Lions Club annual fish fry. On any regular day, they were known to serve food to homeless people. Bobby Crowe lived his life in Atlanta. He often commented that anything outside of I-285 was in the country. It came as a surprise, upon closing the restaurant in 2010, he retired to a farm in rural Stephens County. His final years were spent on his own personal Ponderosa, complete with tractors, Farmers Market Bulletin, and livestock. However, Sundays were usually reserved for birthday celebrations, family lunches, and family time. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, June McCall Crowe; parents, John and Farry Bailey Crowe; four siblings, Johnnie Mae Crowe, Thelma Burtz, Cecil Crowe, Geneva Johnston; daughter, Syleta Ann McCall; and son-in-law, Bill Nelson. Bobby is survived by three children, Deborah Nelson, Judy Sosebee (Greg), Bobby Crowe, Jr. (Priscilla); four grandchildren, Kherra Lopez (Javier), Kelechi Crowe, Khalea Crow, Bobby Crowe, III; and one great-grandchild, Gracelynn Lopez; and special family, Easton, Tori, and "T". Regardless of whether you called him, Daddy, PawPaw, Mr. Bobby, Big Bobby, Mr. Crowe, or just Bobby, he never met a stranger and rarely forgot a face. His work on earth is now done... may he rest in peace. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. Mr. Crowe's wishes were to be cremated and buried with his wife in Ebenezer Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and sign the online guestbook at www.whitlockmortuary.net Whitlock Mortuary, Funerals and Cremations is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Bobby Clifton Crowe, Sr.

