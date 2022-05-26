Crowder-Soles, Beatrice

CROWDER-SOLES, Dr. Beatrice



Dr. Beatrice Crowder-Soles, age 71, of Lithonia, GA, passed May 15, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Grace Baptist Church, 2178 Hwy 138 E, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Pastor Clinton McFarland, Senior Pastor. Interment; Georgia National Cemetery (Canton, GA). A public viewing will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.



