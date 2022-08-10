ajc logo
X

Crouch, Bertha

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CROUCH, Bertha Mae Pressley

Mother Bertha Mae Pressley Crouch, 88, was born January 5, 1934, in Juliette, Georgia. She passed away July 31, 2022. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Crouch will begin Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her Public Visitation starting at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Goolsby Mortuary, Inc., located at 1375 Jonesboro Road, S.E. Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Lincoln Cemetery Chapel, located at 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. She will be place in state at 11:00 AM. The Internment will take place at her Grave following her Funeral Service. Cortege will assemble at 11:00 AM at 1434 Mozley Place, SW, Atlanta on the day of the funeral service. She is survived by her a loving son, Marcus Couch, three grandchildren, Chiquita (Ki ki), Cristy and Lawrence (B.J.); two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Kori; one brother, Claude Scott Jr. (Bettye); one sister, Sarah Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Goolsby Mortuary 404-588-0128.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://goolsbymortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Braves owner Liberty Media leads $100M funding round in Overtime 12h ago
Five (more) things we’ve learned about the Oregon Ducks
6h ago
Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium
10h ago
Neighbors rally for change after 2 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta park shooting
3h ago
Neighbors rally for change after 2 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta park shooting
3h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s right leg improving every day
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Scalini’s features a wall of pictures showing what are known as Eggplant Babies. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
10h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top