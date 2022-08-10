CROUCH, Bertha Mae Pressley



Mother Bertha Mae Pressley Crouch, 88, was born January 5, 1934, in Juliette, Georgia. She passed away July 31, 2022. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Crouch will begin Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her Public Visitation starting at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Goolsby Mortuary, Inc., located at 1375 Jonesboro Road, S.E. Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Lincoln Cemetery Chapel, located at 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. She will be place in state at 11:00 AM. The Internment will take place at her Grave following her Funeral Service. Cortege will assemble at 11:00 AM at 1434 Mozley Place, SW, Atlanta on the day of the funeral service. She is survived by her a loving son, Marcus Couch, three grandchildren, Chiquita (Ki ki), Cristy and Lawrence (B.J.); two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Kori; one brother, Claude Scott Jr. (Bettye); one sister, Sarah Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Goolsby Mortuary 404-588-0128.

