Crotts, Mike

16 hours ago

Mike Crotts, a former Republican state senator, has died at age 75.

His death was announced Saturday, July 9, 2022, on Twitter by Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Marty, the girls, & I are saddened by the passing of our friend & a great Georgian, Mike Crotts," Kemp's tweet said. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith, & devoted husband & father, he served the people of our state well. We're praying for his family."

A real estate broker with deep Christian beliefs, Crotts served in the state Senate from 1992 to 2004, representing a district that included parts of Newton and Henry counties.

