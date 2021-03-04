Crosswell, Nancy

CROSSWELL (LAIRD), Nancy



November 10, 1939 – February 28, 2021



NANCY LAIRD CROSSWELL, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 28, at age 81. Born November 10, 1939, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Mrs. Crosswell was the youngest child of Edmund Cody Laird, Sr. and Dorothy Dobbs Laird. The family were lifelong members of 2nd Ponce de Leon Baptist Church on Peachtree Road in Atlanta, and in adulthood, Nancy continued to practice her faith as a Presbyterian. The family lived on Long Island Drive on the outskirts of Buckhead, where Nancy grew up horseback riding and this became her lifelong passion. After graduating from Westminster Schools, Nancy attended Converse College in Spartanburg, SC, and then transferred to Emory University in Atlanta, graduating in 1961.



Nancy began riding horses at age 6 and soon after began showing competitively with consistent winnings in the working hunter divisions, including two championships at the region's largest show at Chastain Park. "Fancy Nancy", as nicknamed by friends and journalists alike, then extended her ring appearances to major Hunter Jumper horse shows throughout the Southeast, where she became a perennial champion. In the late 1950's, her mastery of equine skills achieved their highest levels when she contended for a spot on the 1960 US Olympic Equestrian Team. In 1958, she competed in all the major venues on the East Coast, including one stretch of winning 12 straight hunter-jumper classes to capture the season championship against an international field, qualifying her to compete in Toronto at the Canadian Royal Horse Show. Later that year, she also rode to championships in three Grand Prix shows at Washington International in DC, Pennsylvania Nationals in Harrisburg, PA and at New York's Madison Square Garden. Her similarly famous steed of that time, Silverminer, holds the distinction of being the only hunter to ever win all four Grand Prix shows in one year (Madison Square Garden, Harrisburg, Washington and Toronto). Nearly 60 years later in June 2017, the Tryon Riding and Hunt Club's debut Hall of Fame for Carolinas Show Hunters recognized Nancy among the greatest riding legends of the past century. Nancy continued to ride and show competitively during her college years and beyond, eventually becoming an equally accomplished trainer and owner of hunter-jumper horses. In the early 90's, she experienced a comeback, this time riding sidesaddle on Harvard Yard and winning two divisions at the 138th Annual Upperville Colt and Horse Show. As an owner, she was proud to raise and sponsor several champion thoroughbreds, including Arc de Triomphe ("Mark"), Harvard Yard, Storm of Angels and Time Step.



In 1963, Nancy married Bright Williamson Crosswell of Atlanta, and after residing in Murrell's Inlet, S.C. for a couple of years, they moved back to Atlanta to start a family. She and "Willie" raised four children and became very active in their various educational and athletic activities. Despite the responsibilities of the family, she continued to share her love of horses over the ensuing decades and always owned, boarded and trained horses. Later, as a way to connect with her 12 grandchildren, she became famous for hosting the renowned "Bam Camp", a sleepover of cousins that would spend their days riding and taking lessons from their grandmother, known interchangeably as "Gram" or "Bam". Along with raising four children and making time for grandchildren, she was an expert vegetable gardener, a master at designing barns and riding rings, a talented chef and the best Santa Claus ever. Nancy always had a resilient inner strength that would enable her to conquer personal challenges with the same grace and beauty she exhibited in the ring. Her family will forever remember her legendary generosity and steely willpower.



Nancy was very philanthropic throughout life, supporting K12 education, the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine and countless acts of kindness for friends and families in need. She was a very active volunteer with the GA Hunter-Jumper Association, the Atlanta Steeplechase and is a legacy trustee of the R.H. Dobbs, Jr. Foundation.



Nancy is predeceased by her former husband, Willie Crosswell, and she's survived by a sister, Dorothy Laird Williams and a brother, E. Cody Laird, Jr.; four children and spouses, Mark & Lucy Crosswell, Bright Crosswell, Philippe & Kendall Crosswell Harousseau and Drs. Hal & Mary Fran Crosswell; 12 beautiful grandchildren; 9 grand dogs and numerous nieces and nephews. In her waning years, Nancy and her family became very close with a small team of amazing caregivers. The week of March 1st, the family will hold a small, private ceremony at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA, arranged by H. M. Patterson & Sons and presided over by lifelong family friend the Pastor Alec Millen. A more extensive celebration of life with friends and family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Chastain Horse Park's "Horses for Healing" program or the University of Georgia's Veterinary School's "UGA Foundation/Vets for Pets and People" program.



