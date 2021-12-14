CROSSLEY, Jimmie



Jimmie Kimberly Bryant Crossley, 82, of Johns Creek, Georgia passed away peacefully Sunday, December 5, 2021. Jimmie was the youngest of five born to Caroline and Wilmer Kimberly on July 20, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Lawrence (Kurt) of Bogart, GA and son William Robert Bryant Jr (Julia) of Decatur, GA; grandchildren Kimberly Barnes (Andrew), Sara Lawrence, Casey Lawrence, Corey Bryant, and Grace Bryant; and great-grandchild Tate Barnes; siblings Caroline Brooks and Anne Franklin; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Crossley; parents, siblings Wilmer Kimberly and Mary Altman; and her first husband William Robert Bryant.



Jimmie was raised in Sylvan Hills and moved to Decatur after marriage to Bobby. She held many jobs including Reach-Out Ministries and as a dental assistant for Dr Robert Marshall. Jimmie was actively involved at Avondale First Baptist and later at Mt. Pisgah Methodist. She raised her children in Stone Mountain and loved spending time with family, traveling (especially to the beach), painting and reading. After marrying Don, she moved to Johns Creek and was actively involved in Ammersee Lakes and the Atlanta Athletic Club. She was best known for her faith in Jesus and loving her grandchildren.



Service will be Wednesday, December 15, at 2:00 PM at AS Turner & Sons in Decatur. The family will receive guests at 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery. The family thanks Toni and Donica for their years of loving care and Highland Hills Memory Care for their service and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org.

