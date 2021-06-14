CROSS, John P.



John P. Cross, 76 of Atlanta, died June 9, 2021. Mr. Cross was born in Brantley, Al and was the son of the late Emmett O'Neal Cross and Frances Odell Pollard Cross. John was a very accomplished man and education was key to him. He received his Bachelor's Degree in History from Troy University and his Master's Degree in History from the University of Alabama with minors in geography and Spanish. Mr. Cross traveled completely around the world and visited every continent including Antarctica and more than seventy countries. John enjoyed a successful career as a textbook sales man. He was also an accomplished author and wrote the books, "Just Go!", Todos Santos and Baja Mexico" and "Costa Rica: The Pura Vida Country". Friends will be received beginning at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and funeral services will be at 1 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. A reception will follow the burial at H.M Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel.



