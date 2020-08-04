X

Cross, Harry

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CROSS, Harry John Harry John Cross, age 75, born in Middletown, NY, passed away August 1, 2020. Harry was an Air Force veteran, and retired from Van Heusen after 40 years of service. During retirement, he proceeded to enjoy his life through golf and travel. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianna; sons, Robert, Ronald, Richard, and Harold; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, June, Georgia, and Ruby; and a large extended family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.