CROSS, Harry John Harry John Cross, age 75, born in Middletown, NY, passed away August 1, 2020. Harry was an Air Force veteran, and retired from Van Heusen after 40 years of service. During retirement, he proceeded to enjoy his life through golf and travel. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianna; sons, Robert, Ronald, Richard, and Harold; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, June, Georgia, and Ruby; and a large extended family.

