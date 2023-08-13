CROSBY, David Ulmer



1944 -2023



In Loving Memory of David Ulmer Crosby. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Ulmer Crosby, 78, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and cherished member of the Decatur community. David died on August 7, 2023, from surgical complications after a recent fall. He was surrounded by his wife and children.



David was born on October 18, 1944, in Baltimore, MD to his late parents, Leon Ulmer Crosby and Virginia Wilmot Crosby. After moving to Atlanta at the age of two with his family, he attended Northside High School and then Dykes High School where he was a member of its first graduating class in 1962. Following graduation, David attended Georgia State College where he obtained a B.A. degree with a major in English and minors in Political Science and History in June of 1966. He also met the love of his life there, Julie, whom he married on August 10, 1968.



David received his Juris Doctor with distinction from Emory Law School in June of 1969. While in school he was selected to be on the Law Review and served as Student Writing Editor. He received a Law Scholarship Award from Emory University, and a National Phi Alpha Delta Law Scholarship Award. He was also chosen as a member of the Bryan Society (honorary scholastic fraternity) and as a member of the Order of the Coif, a national legal honorary society.



After graduating, he began his 54-year legal career honorably serving his country in the United States Air Force stationed in Wichita Falls, TX, where he served on active duty in the rank of Captain as a military attorney and military judge.



After his service, he returned to the Atlanta area with his family in 1974 where he worked briefly at a big law firm before opening his own law practice with a focus on real estate law. Over the next 5 decades David used his sharp legal mind, patience, and kindness to help countless clients. Not only was he a trusted advocate for many, he also proudly served as a part-time DeKalb County Magistrate Judge for almost 25 years.



During their marriage, David and Julie shared a full life filled with joy and love. He was a devoted husband and father who was happiest when spending time with his family and proudly cheering on his children and grandchildren in whatever sport or activity they enjoyed. David was a voracious reader, a talented guitarist, and an enthusiastic ALTA tennis player. He loved spending time with his close circle of friends, traveling with his family, especially to the beach, and rooting for the Georgia Bulldog football team.



David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julie Reddy Crosby; his brother, Ken Crosby; four children, Matt Crosby (Lori), Amy Adams (Ben), Ben Crosby (Sara), and Kate Crosby; and 9 grandkids, Connor, Elle, Luke, Chloe, Nicholas, Blake, Cooper, Charlotte, and Owen. He was predeceased by his parents; his stepmother (also Virginia Crosby); his brother, Ronald Crosby; and his in-laws, Richard and Jean Reddy of Marietta, GA.



He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Hilary Reddy, Robert Reddy (Kathy), David Reddy (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Lisa Reddy Faith (David); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Peter Reddy.



David's departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved him dearly. He had a special impact on so many. A memorial service will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons at 2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033, on August 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM with a reception to follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Marcus Center. https://www.marcus.org/get-involved/ways-to-give



