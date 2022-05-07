CROPPER, Terry



Terry Thomas Cropper, 58, passed away May 1, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Terry was born in Fresno, California on July 25, 1963. He was an entrepreneur, fisherman, and collector of many things. He was an investigator for Kenneth S. Nugent, P.C. for 17 years. He drove all over the Atlanta metro area meeting with thousands of people for the firm. He enjoyed talking to people and helping others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Wendy C. Garner; two sons, Jeremy Cropper (Shelby) and Brandon Cropper (Madison); stepchildren, James Ridgway and Maria Gabrielle Redden (Nicholas); his parents, Jerry and Paulette Born; three sisters, Peggy Jackson, Annette Shirley, and Diane Bowman; and several grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his sisters Lorraine Wilkey and Darlene Born, and brother Charles Cropper.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at the Calvary Memorial Baptist Church at 518 US-41, Ringgold, GA 30736. Family will begin receiving friends at 1:00 PM.



Flowers can be sent to the church beginning at 11:00 AM, May



7, 2022.

