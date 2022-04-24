ajc logo
Croonquist, Robert

CROONQUIST, Robert D.

Robert D. Croonquist (affectionately known as "Bob") departed this life on March 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob was born on January 24, 1940. He moved to Atlanta, GA at the age of 20. Possessing an entrepreneurial spirit, Bob worked diligently, and after many years, in October 1981 he and an associate started the graphic arts company Type Designs, Inc. From there he expanded the company and became the sole owner of Project Center, a full-service creative and digital services studio, serving Atlanta and the southeast U.S. Throughout his tenure as President, Bob employed, mentored, and became friends with a wealth of people, many of whom he maintained close friendships throughout the years. He sold the company to Banta Corporation in 1998 and began transitioning to retirement.

As a young boy, Bob was an Eagle Scout, and developed a love for animals, in particular birds. He could identify most birds just by hearing their call. He was equally passionate about bowling and golf. He was in a bowling league for over 15 years, and a member of several golf clubs over his lifetime.

A special time in his life was leading up to the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta when his company was tapped to help create and produce many Olympic marketing materials. Bob was honored to be invited to accompany the Olympic torch on its journey from St. Louis to Hannibal, Missouri aboard the American Queen steamboat. He was an avid Olympic pin collector which is proudly displayed in his home.

Bob designed and built his lovely home and took pride in creating a beautiful environment inside and out. He created lush gardens and a water garden filled with fish that he loved and nurtured. And he grew the best tomatoes ever!

He had a contagious smile, warm heart and was considered "the host with the most" for his holiday celebrations so many looked forward to. He leaves us with a lasting legacy of what friendship and family is all about.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents David and Anita Croonquist. He is survived by his loving wife, Faye Croonquist, his brothers, John Croonquist and Dan (Gretchen) Croonquist, cousins, Heidi (Dave) Ellefsen, Madge (Harley) Lillemon and Ronald Ledin (Annie Cowden) , brothers-in-law, Larry (Dot) Lewis, Steve Williams, Rick (Beverly) Williams, nephew Justin Lewis and granddaughter Sandria (Mark) Wallrath, their children, and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on April 30th at 1:00 PM with a reception to follow at H M Patterson & Son – Brookhaven, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.




