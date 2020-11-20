X

Thomas Cronley

Thomas Cronley, born 1932 in St. Louis and a resident of the Atlanta area since 1960, passed away at his home on November 18. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann (McCullom). Tom was devoted to family and career, raising six children, Matt (Laurie), Ann Piazza, Joe, John (Mary Ann), Catherine Cronley and Maureen Cronley, and leaving ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services Saturday, November 21 at 2 PM, Woodstock Funeral Home, www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.

