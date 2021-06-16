Cronan, Margie

CRONAN (MURPHY), Margie Marie



It is with deep sadness that the family of Margie Cronan announce her passing on June 14, 2021 at the age of 83 years. Margie passed away peacefully at her home in Tampa, Florida with her loving family by her side. They are forever grateful and are truly blessed for her presence in their lives.



Margie was born in Washington County, Pennsylvania on November 27, 1937 to Harry W. and Marion (Williams) Murphy.



She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Margie had a passion for life and always had a sparkle in her eyes and her smile and infectious laughter was sure to illuminate a room. Her warm heart and generous, loving spirit was always present to lift those around her. Margie's family was her life's truest passion and her proudest achievement was her role as a mother to her four daughters and Nana to her grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress and crocheted beautiful afghans for her family and friends. Margie was an avid reader, a yoga enthusiast and loved to travel. She enjoyed extensive genealogical research and she was an active member of the DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution.



Margie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Pamela Cronan, Margaret Elaine Cressaty (Cherif) and Barbara Cronan; grandchildren, Johnathon Underwood (Angel), Joshua Cressaty, Dustin Moody, Dillon Clay (Hannah), Candice Jordan Underwood, Richard Moody (Samantha) and Christopher Cressaty; great-grandchildren, Michael Underwood, Christian Underwood, Briley Clay, Logan Reece and Lorelei Moody; brother, Stephen Robert Murphy; sisters-in-law, Midge Watwood, Faye Fricks and Rose Garrett as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Margie was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Mary Lou Murphy and Marilyn Roberta Murphy; her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, John Lawrence Cronan, who passed away in 1996 and her daughter, Roberta Arlene Underwood.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the entire staff at LifePath Hospice for their care and compassion.



No service is planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Memorial Donations may be made to LifePath Hospice, Chapters Health Foundation, 3010 W. Azeele Street, Suite # 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or at



https://www.chaptershealth.org/give/donate, or to the charity of the donor's choice.



Assisting the family is the Blount & Curry Funeral Home.

