Croker, Franklin

CROKER, Dr. Franklin



Roosevelt



Dr. Franklin R. Croker, 88, of Marietta Georgia died March 17, 2023. He was born June 29, 1934 to Owen Jewell Croker and Audie Mae Finch Croker in Hiram, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Roquemore Croker; son, Ron Croker of Kennesaw; and daughter, Beth Croker Cook of Flowery Branch Georgia; siblings, Marilyn Estelle Crowe, Neal Croker and Audrey Auguilar. Franklin was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Croker. He has three grandchildren, Matthew Croker, Kevin Croker, and Christopher Cook, who with wife, Jenna is expecting Franklin's first great-grandchild. Franklin graduated from Hiram High School in 1952, obtained an AA degree from Reinhardt College 1954; BA degree Emory University 1956, MBA Georgia State 1962 and Doctorate at Auburn 1973. His career as a teacher and Cobb County principal spanned 38 years at Clay Elementary as well as Garrett Middle School and South Cobb High, both of which achieved the National Blue Ribbon excellence awards under his leadership. Upon his retirement in 1994 he was named the South Cobb Citizen of the year, one of many awards earned during his lifetime. Franklin was a faithful member of Marietta United Methodist Church after being active with Leland Methodist Church in earlier years. He loved serving the Lord throughout his entire life and worked tirelessly to improve his community. He had clear vision and strong convictions on improving the lives of his teachers, staff, students and those in the community. After retirement he was heavily involved with Reinhardt University, Sweetwater Mission, the Wellstar board of directors and the Marietta United Methodist Church. Franklin's family will receive friends at Ward Mayes Dobbins Funeral Home at 4-8 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, and again the following day Tuesday March 28 from 12-1 in the Parlor at the Marietta United Methodist Church. Service will begin at 1 PM at the Marietta United Methodist Church officiated by Dr. Rev. Julie Boone. Burial with follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sweetwater Mission in Austell, Georgia, earmarked for the Dr. Franklin R. Croker Transformation Center.



