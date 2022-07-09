CROKER, Betty



Betty Croker, age 98 of Hoschton, passed on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Doris Croker; daughter, Gail Croker Harshaw; grandchildren, Todd and wife, Sonya Croker, Tricia and husband, Tim Rine, Jamey and wife, Lauren Harshaw, Jason Harshaw; great-grandchildren, Sara Kaylan Croker, Wells Croker, Patton Croker, Preston Rine, Sterlin Rine, Jack Harshaw, and Emmy Harshaw.



Graveside services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, July 11, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Scot Ward Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to StJude.org. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

