ajc logo
X

Croker, Betty

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CROKER, Betty

Betty Croker, age 98 of Hoschton, passed on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Doris Croker; daughter, Gail Croker Harshaw; grandchildren, Todd and wife, Sonya Croker, Tricia and husband, Tim Rine, Jamey and wife, Lauren Harshaw, Jason Harshaw; great-grandchildren, Sara Kaylan Croker, Wells Croker, Patton Croker, Preston Rine, Sterlin Rine, Jack Harshaw, and Emmy Harshaw.

Graveside services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, July 11, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Scot Ward Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to StJude.org. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

Editors' Picks
Abrams builds huge financial edge over Kemp in 202213h ago
Lawrenceville police captain who filed harassment complaint resigns, settles with city
11h ago
AJC subpoenaed by Fulton prosecutors for audio of leaked call
13h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
10h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
10h ago
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
3h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
The increase in sales prices for homes has helped increase property values, which is making homeowners pay more in school property taxes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Most metro Atlanta school boards reduce or maintain property tax rates
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
11h ago
Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top