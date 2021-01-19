X

Croker, Aaron

CROKER, Aaron Richard

Aaron Richard Croker, 48, of Marietta died Friday, January 15, 2021. A visitation will be held at Marietta Funeral Home on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 1-3pm.

Mr. Croker worked in the Heating and Air Industry as an Installer. He loved welding, drawing, and was very artistic. He loved creating things with metal. His interests included fishing and camping which influenced him to achieve the milestone accomplishment of becoming an Eagle Scout. Also, he loved music, movies, Batman, and the Pittsburg Steelers.

Mr. Croker is survived by his mother and father, Margie Delores Croker and Richard Croker. Sister, Christina Noelle Croker Li Volsi (Pier), and niece, Catlyn Li Volsi. Also surviving are 4 aunts, 3 uncles and 7 cousins.

