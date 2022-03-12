CROFT, Larry E.



Mr. Larry Eugene Croft, age 83, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away March 6, 2022. Larry was born in Cairo, Georgia, to the late Milton Croft and Frances Chason Croft. He was their only child.



Larry was retired from the Georgia Power Company. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fayetteville. In the 70's and early 80's he was Superintendent of Sunday School and an elder at Riverdale Presbyterian Church. Larry was an active member of the Lions Club since 1968 and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce for many years. He was Chairman of the annual Georgia Power Classic golf tournament for 26 years. He was also Chairman of the Transportation Committee and on the Team Selection Committee for the Peach Bowl for over 20 years. After Larry retired from Georgia Power, he joined the team at North American Money Order Company for the next ten years and traveled the southeast region doing business and representing the company in their golf tournaments. He spent his last years enjoying traveling with his wife, Linda, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Larry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Linda Adams Croft; his two children, Elizabeth (Gene) Bunn and Adam Croft; and his five grandchildren, Connor Croft, Peyton Bunn, Brendan Croft, Zoe Croft, and Sophie Bunn; as well as many lifelong friends and family.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Fayetteville First United Methodist Church.



We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.



Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

