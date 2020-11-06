X

Crockett, Beatrice

Obituaries

CROCKETT, Beatrice L.

Sept. 23, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2020

Beatrice L. Crockett, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Douglasville, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Noel Crockett, siblings, Corrine O'Neal, Elizabeth Stone, Walter Stone, John Stone, Commodore Stone, III, nieces, Desire O'Neal, Arieyelle O'Neal, Lashandra Potter, and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. The family will have a private ceremonial process later in time due to COVID-19 pandemic complications. Condolences or correspondence can be forwarded to/or emailed to Commy1@bellsouth.net.

