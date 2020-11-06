CROCKETT, Beatrice L.



Sept. 23, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2020



Beatrice L. Crockett, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Douglasville, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Noel Crockett, siblings, Corrine O'Neal, Elizabeth Stone, Walter Stone, John Stone, Commodore Stone, III, nieces, Desire O'Neal, Arieyelle O'Neal, Lashandra Potter, and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. The family will have a private ceremonial process later in time due to COVID-19 pandemic complications. Condolences or correspondence can be forwarded to/or emailed to Commy1@bellsouth.net.

