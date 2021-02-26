Crittenton, James

CRITTENTON, Sr., James Edward



James Edward Crittenton, Sr., age 83, of Atlanta, GA passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. Mr. Crittenton loved life. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend. He had a passion for working on cars, driving trucks and helping people.



Survivors include, wife Evelyn Crittenton, two daughters Charlette Crittenton-Bright and Shelby Crittenton, two sons James Crittenton Jr., and Quantavious Robinson. One sister Helen Grant and two brothers William Grant, and Samuel Grant.



He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Grant and Willie Mae Crittenton-Grant, two brothers Charles Crittenton, Sr., and Henry Grant Jr.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday 27, 2021 1 PM at Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at 3150 Dogwood Dr., Hapeville, GA. Interment to follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at Willie A Watkins Funeral Home from 2 PM-6 PM at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA.

