CRISTAL, Bernard



Bernard Cristal, 87, of Alpharetta, Georgia passed peacefully on July 20, 2022, surrounded by family. Bernard grew up in Atlanta and was a graduate of Druid Hills High School Class of 1953. While in school, he met and later married the love of his life, Carlene Lewis, and together they raised a beautiful family. They later moved to Athens to operate successfully Package Warehouse. After retirement, Bernard and Carlene relocated to Atlanta to be closer to their children. He is survived by a loving wife, Carlene; his children, Teri Cristal, Keith Cristal, Alyson (Chuck) Pollack; his siblings, Barbara (Bob) Krasnoff, Sharon (Dick) Browdy, Alan (Marilyn) Cristal; and nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Bernard's many caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Children of Israel in Athens, Georgia; Weinstein Hospice; or The Lewy Body Dementia Association. Bernard will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 22. To view a livestream of the service and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.

