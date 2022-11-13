CRIM, Dewey Heath



Dewey Heath Crim, 87, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away November 6, 2022.



Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Virginia Plummer Crim; son, William Mark Crim and wife Jana, daughters Carol Crim Compton and husband Keith, and Carrie Crim Middlebrooks and husband Scott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heath Middlebrooks, Rebekah Middlebrooks Stolle and husband John Nathan, Ashley Crim Macoy and husband Will, Anna Crim, twins John Mark Compton and Virginia Compton; and step-grandchildren, Ben Compton and wife Lauren, Daniel Compton and wife Jamie, and William Compton.



Dewey was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He devoted much of his time to his grandchildren. He could often be found in the stands cheering on his grandchildren at their hockey, football, baseball, and lacrosse games, gymnastics meets, cheerleading competitions, and theatrical productions. His grandsons always looked forward to Paw Paw taking them to get their haircuts as they knew he would buy them games or toys afterwards. He loved giving his time and money to his grandchildren, as they were the apple of his eye.



Dewey entered the Air Force after high school and was selected for the computer science field. He attended computer programming school at the Air Force Academy facility in Denver, Colorado, as well as multiple IBM technical schools. During his career, he served in Texas, Colorado, Florida, Alaska, and New York. His career in the Air Force provided him with the opportunity to work with some of the first computer systems developed. After his discharge from the Air Force and equipped with a solid technical background, he attended college at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, and studied business and finance. He was recruited by Ross Perot's Electronic Data System company in Dallas, Texas, as a system engineer. He later served as president of three computer software companies. He retired after 18 years with Bellsouth Corporation in 1995 where he served as president of two of their subsidiary companies. He spent the last 10 years of his career with U.S. Kids Golf. This gave him the opportunity to combine his love for golf with his joy of working with youth.



Dewey was active in both civic and church activities. He was a committed Christian who always tried to keep Christ first in his life. He served as an elder at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama, and at Perimeter Church in Johns Creek, Georgia. While in Birmingham, he served as a board member of Southeastern Bible College, president of Metropolitan Kiwanis Club, and president of the Data Processing Management Association. He also was a member of the first Corporate Advisory board for Apple Computer.



Dewey was preceded in death by his mother and father, Winnie and William Crim. He was also preceded by four brothers: Edward M. Crim, William A. Crim Jr., John L. Crim, and Donald A. Crim.



Flowers may be sent to Cecil B. Day Chapel at Perimeter Church in Johns Creek, Georgia. Memorial donations may be directed to the Deacons Fund at Perimeter Church (care for families in need) as well as Risen Jesus (risenjesus.com/donate).



A Celebration of Life service will be held at the chapel at Perimeter Church on November 17, 2022, at 11:00 am.



