Cribb, Donnie

CRIBB, Jr., Donnie Curino Mr. Donnie Curino Cribb, Jr., 85, of Tucker passed away on September 21, 2020. Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather that loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He attended Tucker First United Methodist Church. He was affectionately known as Pop by his grandchildren and D.C. by many of his friends. Don was born in Brittons Neck, South Carolina and moved to Atlanta in the mid-50's to find work. During his time in Atlanta he worked for Lockheed, Atlanta Transit Company, Kraft Foods and MARTA. Most of his time was spent at Kraft, where he worked for over 25 years at their Decatur, Georgia facility. He served in the U.S. Army in the late 1950's and was stationed in Germany. Don was a loyal Georgia Tech fan and raised his sons to have a passion for Georgia Tech as well. He left a legacy of Tech with both of his sons, his daughter-in-law (Ashlee) and his grandson (Matthew) attending and graduating from Georgia Tech. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Elizabeth Matthews Cribb; son, Kirk William Cribb and his wife Stephanie Lauren Cribb; daughter-in-law Ashlee Townsend Cribb (Walt Woliver); grandchildren Laura Ann Cribb Todd (George), Matthew Townsend Cribb, Kristen Nicole Cribb, Kyle Andrew Cribb, and Chad-Bradley Kolby Cribb; brother Robert Samuel Cribb (Lorna); brother-in-law Hal Roy Richardson; sister-in-law Sue Matthews Head and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Matthew Cribb, his granddaughter, Kendall Mackenzie Cribb, parents Donnie Curino Cribb, Sr. and Mary Adele Richardson Cribb, and sister Bettie Jean Cribb Richardson. A celebration of life will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker Georgia on Friday, September 25th with visitation at 1 PM and a live-streamed service at 2 PM. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) or the Richard M. Cribb "Ric" Scholarship Endowment/55A831 through the Georgia Tech Foundation. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made online at http://development.gatech.edu. Click on "GIVE NOW" and enter "Richard M. "Ric" Cribb Scholarship Endowment/55A831" in the "Other Designation" Box. Please note that the gift is in memory of Don Cribb. Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memory Garden, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084, (770) 491-3021.







