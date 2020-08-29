In Loving Memory of Inez Bell Crew Today we celebrate your birthday on this day and forever. We are grateful for your love and sacrifice that you gave to your children and grandchildren. You will forever be in our hearts. Children and Grandchildren
Crew, Inez
In Loving Memory of Inez Bell Crew Today we celebrate your birthday on this day and forever. We are grateful for your love and sacrifice that you gave to your children and grandchildren. You will forever be in our hearts. Children and Grandchildren