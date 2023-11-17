CREUSER, Jacquelyn Brownlee



On Monday, November 13, 2023, Jacquelyn Grace Brownlee Creuser, our beloved mother, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. She was ninety years old. Born in Atlanta, and raised in Cascade Heights, she was a Duke University graduate, who majored in English Literature with a minor in Education. Jackie treasured her few years as a seventh-grade teacher and never lost her passion for education. Her four children were her constant pupils. She wrote curriculum for the Sunday school classes at her church and was president of her local PEO club which granted scholarships to women to further their educational goals. She was an insatiable reader and never lost her joy for learning and sharing new information. She also worked with her husband, Kenton, in their home-based business of representing furniture factories in the southeastern states. Kenton and Jackie were married for sixty-six years, before he died in 2020. Her son, Scott Creuser passed in 2009, but she is survived by her three daughters, Loren Eischeid (Jeff), Jolie Carlson (Jeff), and Marian Ripley (David); along with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Jackie and Kenton were charter members of the Unitarian Universalist Church on Cliff Valley Way, in Atlanta. She was known as an amazing hostess and the parties that Jackie and Kenton threw were legendary. She was a devoted friend and entertained often over the decades. She was also the backbone of the neighborhood swim team in Dekalb County that filled every summer with fun. She spent many of her retirement years traveling the world with Kenton and working on an extensive family history. Her work will be treasured for many generations. A private service will held at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances be made to their favorite charities, Habitat for Humanity, Doctors Without Borders, and the Wounded Warriors Project. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com



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