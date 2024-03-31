CRENSHAW, Billy E.



Billy E. Crenshaw, 92, formerly of Atlanta, died peacefully November 25, 2023 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Jean Harper Crenshaw; youngest daughter, Robin Kathleen; his mother and father, Roberta Nellie and Isaac Luther Crenshaw; and eight siblings. Surviving him are his daughters, Debbie Crenshaw, of Madison, MS, and Karen (Dale) Swenson of Suwanee, GA.



Bill worked for AT&T for 31 years, retiring as a district level manager in Atlanta in 1987, where he was instrumental in the planning for the AT&T Building in Midtown Atlanta. He also was President of the Cobb County Association for Retarded Citizens in the late seventies and early eighties. With his job, he and his family lived in LA, AL, MS, NYC and FL, and for 37 years in the Atlanta area.



Billy loved people, sharing stories, discussing conservative politics, and watching on TV the Atlanta Braves and old westerns. In his retirement, he played and taught bridge in Tyler, TX; Oxford, MS and at St. Catherine's Village. Billy believed in expressing his Christianity by always helping others. He was a Methodist.



A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, April 5, at the Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Shreveport, LA. Remembrances can be made to Special Needs Cobb, 1550 Kennesaw Ave. NW, Marietta, 30060.



