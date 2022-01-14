CRENSHAW, Bevely



Bevely Maurice Crenshaw, 1934-2022, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan 4. Moe was a graduate of Clemson University and a dedicated employee of Lockheed Martin for 58 years. Details of visitation and service are online at MayesWardDobbins.com or call 770-428-1511. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Pelzer, SC 29669.



