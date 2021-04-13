ajc logo
Crenshaw, Alice

Alice Callaway Crenshaw, 1929-2021, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 9, 2021. Alice was a graduate of Oglethorpe University and a former teacher in the Atlanta School System. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marietta First Baptist Church. Condolences may be extended at MayesWardDobbins.com or call 770-428-1511.

Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

