CRENSHAW, Alice



Alice Callaway Crenshaw, 1929-2021, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 9, 2021. Alice was a graduate of Oglethorpe University and a former teacher in the Atlanta School System. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marietta First Baptist Church. Condolences may be extended at MayesWardDobbins.com or call 770-428-1511.

