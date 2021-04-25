CREGO, Diane L.



Diane Crego, age 74, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away peacefully from her struggle with dementia on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 12 Stone Church located in Snellville, Georgia on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Wife, mother, daughter, nani, teacher, caring. Just a few things that Diane Crego embodied. She gave of herself her entire life, always putting those around her first. She worked for the Gwinnett county school system for over 25 years, where students and friends called her "Lady Di". Often times at the grocery or department store you would hear "Lady Di!" and one of her former students rushing up to her and thanking her for the impact she made on them years ago. She was a voracious reader, reading multiple books in a week and exchanging books with her big sister in NY often. She loved to shop, no matter the day or where she was, she loved to walk through stores and not buy for herself, but buy for others, looking for that perfect birthday or Christmas gift. She would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, often making them laugh and feel more special than they did even minutes ago. She always took the time to write and send cards to family and loved ones- random acts of kindness. She loved her daily soaps, knowing every storyline in the Young and Restless better than the creators themselves. Her smile and laugh would light up the darkest of rooms, if you needed a pick me up, Lady Di was the one to do it. Holding her hand or getting a hug, you felt her spirit, her love, her soul. Not many people you come into contact with in a lifetime that you walk away from and say, "it was a privilege to have known her", Diane was one of them. She is whole again, free of her silence in heaven, looking down and radiating her love to all of us. Diane is survived by her parents, Stacey and Pauline Lippincott; husband of 54 years, Richard Crego, and her two sons, Chad and Scott Crego. She was beloved by her brother, Doug Lippincott and her sister, Penny Connors. She also enjoyed her two grandchildren, Victoria and Michaela. To honor Diane, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



