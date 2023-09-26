CREEL, Kimsey



Kimsey L. Creel, age 98, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023. Kimsey was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Ruby L. Creel and Henry C. Creel. From humbled beginnings, Kimsey accomplish many things in his years.



Kimsey enlisted and served in the US Navy during World War II. After the war was over, Kimsey moved on to pursue a career in Baseball, playing for the Atlanta Crackers, Atlanta's baseball team of the day. From there Kimsey had a calling to lead and serve his community, which directed him to the city of Atlanta Fire Department from which he retired as a Captain.



Kimsey is survived by his sons, Larry Creel (Sharon), Kerry Creel (Renee), Terry Creel (Ann), Richard Gardner (Cindy), Ralph Gardner (Brenda) and Russell Gardner (Penny). Kimsey also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish his loving memories.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn M. Creel; his father and mother, Henry and Ruby Creel; his brother, Jimmy; and his sisters, Dot and Margaret.



A gathering of family and friends for Kimsey will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Following the gathering of family and friends will be a graveside committal at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





