Creel, Joyce

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CREEL, Joyce C.

Joyce Cohron Creel, 92 of Roswell, GA. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30,2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Mobile, Ala on November 7, 1929. She attended Montevallo University and Auburn University. She was a proud and devoted Air Force wife and active in the military community. Being stationed at various bases, she also made countless friends over the years. Joyce was an avid fan of Auburn football, loved reading mysteries and enjoyed being with family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy and laughter. She was full of humor and sharp-witted. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years John Paul Creel, Jr., parents John and Nell Cohron , sister Jean Cohron, brother-in-law Dick Kirkland and sister-in-law Alice Kirkland. She is survived by son John Paul Creel III (Beth), daughter Linda Creel Fraker, granddaughter Melanie Krause (Justin), grandsons Patrick Fraker and Taylor Fraker, great-granddaughters Catherine Krause, Remy Fraker, and Zoe Fraker, nephews Rik Kirkland (Vicky) and Steve Kirkland (Gina) and niece Kathy Kirkland Long (Jon). There will be no formal service at the bequest of our beloved one. Celebrate Joyce's life by donating to St. Jude's.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

