Creech, Jesse

CREECH, Jr., Jesse Edwin



Jesse Edwin Creech, Jr., age 92, of Decatur, Georgia passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at his home. Jesse was born June 5, 1930 in Decatur, Georgia to the late Jesse and Gladys (Morris) Creech. He was the devoted husband of Betty (Smyly) Creech for 69 years who survives him in death. He is survived by his three children, Ed Creech (Kelly), Max Creech, and Polly Creech (Tony). His four grandchildren, Carrie (Jacob), Lindsey (Chris), Laura (David), and Robin (Matt), were a special source of pride and devotion. Jesse also has seven great grandbabies.



A visitation for Jesse will be held Sunday June 26, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N Decatur Rd, Decatur GA 30033. A funeral service will be held Monday June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM.in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral. A private interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker GA 30084.



