Creech, Frank

CREECH, Jr., Frank



Frank Kirkland Creech, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at his Brevard, NC, home on June 22, 2021. A native of Atlanta, he was the son of the late Frank Kirkland and Lucille King Creech. In addition to his parents, two daughters, Carole Creech Rohrbaugh and Kristina Creech Grimes, preceded him in death.



Survivors include wife, Elizabeth, sons Kirk Creech (Kathryn), LaGrande, OR, and Sam Creech (Carolyn Dayton), Horse Shoe, NC; daughters Claire Creech, Decatur, GA, and Karen Creech Bozeman (Rusty), Pelham, AL; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Frank graduated from Stetson University. After a stint with the 101st Airborne, U.S. Army, he taught at Sandy Springs High School and the Westminster Schools in Atlanta, and directed several church choirs there. For a time, he played trombone with the Atlanta Symphony. He was a counselor with Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation and ultimately completed a 20 year career with the U.S. Probation Office, Northern District of Georgia.



No services are planned. The family asks that anyone wishing to honor Frank's memory do so by performing an unexpected act of kindness for a fellow human being, mirroring one of Frank's greatest pleasures in life.



