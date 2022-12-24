Crawley, William

CRAWLEY, III, William Leonard "Bill"



Bill passed away at his home in Cumming, Georgia on December 20, 2022. He was 72 years old.



Bill was born in Chattanooga in 1950 and grew up in Atlanta. He graduated from Darlington High School in Rome, Georgia and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia in 1973. Bill enjoyed a long and accomplished career in residential construction in the Atlanta suburbs.



Bill married Margaret Nemetz in 1979; they celebrated their 43rd anniversary in March. He was a devoted father to his two daughters, a close friend to his two sons-in-law, and an instant and enduring favorite of all his grandkids.



Bill goes on to join many loved ones who have passed, including his parents, Joan and Leonard. He is missed by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Amanda Strasburg (Eric) and Megan O'Sullivan (Alex); four grandchildren; sisters, Lynda Price and Victoria Beall (Mike); and too many other friends and relatives to count.



A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on January 3, 2023 at the Standard Club in Johns Creek. Donations can be made to Atlanta Community Food Bank or Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

