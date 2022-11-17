CRAWLEY, William "Bill"



William "Bill" H. Crawley, a lifelong resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed peacefully at home in early November, 2022, at the age of 78. Bill was deeply involved in his community, known most for his caring conversations and offering both open arms and an open heart to those in need. Son of the late H.H. and Ruth Crawley, Bill attended E. Rivers Grammar School, Northside High School, and was a member of the first graduating class of Lovett High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and went on to graduate from University of Virginia in 1966, where he developed a love of history and architecture. Bill was tireless in the Save the Fox Campaign (on which he served on the Governor's Committee), and formally served as Chairman of the Young Careers at the High Museum of Art. Bill spent his career in residential real estate, serving as a licensed real estate broker with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's. A dedicated member of St. Philips Cathedral, Bill was also a lifetime member of the Piedmont Driving Club, The Nine O'Clocks Club, and the Atlanta Chapter of the University of Virginia Alumni Association. He was loved by friends and neighbors of all walks of life, who cared about him deeply, and who will miss his gregarious spirit and kind words. Please join at St. Philip's Cathedral, December 9, at 3 PM for a memorial service and reception to honor Bill's life and legacy to his community.



