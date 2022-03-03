CRAWFORD, William



William W. "Bill" Crawford, 77, of Cumming, GA, passed away February 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and friends. Born on March 2, 1944 in Coward, SC, the son of Adger and Carrie Belle Crawford. He was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings, and one grandchild, Trent William Johnson. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Crawford, children, Gregory, David, and Cindy Crawford, grandchildren, Carrie (Todd) Biesiadecki, Emily, Stephanie, and Nicholas Crawford, Lindsay, Victoria, and Jacob Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Georgia Biesiadecki.



Born a sharecropper's son, William graduated from J.C. Lynch High School and then served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a 31 year career with UPS, retiring at age 55 as the Georgia District Customer Service Manager and Business Development Director. He enjoyed almost 20 years of building a farm from scratch in Madison, GA where the community of families and friends came to know and love him. While playing 'gentleman farmer' in Madison, he maintained his home in the Polo Fields in Cumming, GA also. He loved serving the Alpharetta United Methodist Church; leading the Board of Ushers for many years, as well as serving in many other roles at the Church. He was a member of the Alpharetta Lions Club. Additionally, Bill was a Mason and life-long Shriner. With his honest and humble nature, he loved offering guidance to others and had a true Servant's heart.



Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 5, 2022, Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church, Coward, SC.



Internment: Immediately following service, St. Paul United Methodist Church's cemetery, Coward, SC Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, March 4, 2022, Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC and 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church Memorial Service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 12, 2022, Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, Alpharetta, GA In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make donations to Abba House Ministry (Women & Children support), Perry, GA or to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.



