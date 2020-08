CRAWFORD, Sara F. Mrs. Sara F. Crawford of Atlanta, GA passed on August 16, 2020. Graveside Service will be Saturday August 22, 2020 at 12 Noon at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive Atlanta, GA 30310. Public viewing Friday 1PM- 6PM. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000.