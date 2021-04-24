CRAWFORD, Rufus (Bud) Lee



1940 -2021



Rufus (Bud) Lee Crawford, born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 23, 1940, was reunited with his parents Ruth and Rufus Lee Crawford on April 9, 2021. Bud will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Bud was raised in the state of Georgia. He left home after joining the United States Air Force where he served as an officer and flew many courageous missions. He served his country with honor. After being discharged, he successfully became a commercial airline pilot, first with Western Air Lines and later with Delta Airlines until his retirement. During his career he lived in Denver, Colorado, Los Angeles, California and in 1982 moved to Centerville, Utah where he spent the remainder of his life.



Some may say Bud had a bit of a rough exterior, but those who were fortunate to have known him understood that behind that facade was a caring heart and concern for others. He had many close friends who will miss his sometimes gruff demeanor, the iconic cigar, and dry sense of humor. But, most of all we will miss our caring friend. Bud had many hobbies that included building and flying radio controlled aircraft, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and watching and feeding wildlife in his yard. Most important to Bud was caring for his mother until her passing and relationships with his many friends. Bud is survived by a brother, Kenneth D. Crawford of Florida and many friends and neighbors. Special thanks to Dr. Anna C. Beck and other caregivers during his battle with cancer. A viewing was held in his honor Sunday April 18, 2021, at Russon Mortuary, 295 Main Street, Bountiful, Utah between the hours of 6 and 8 pm. He will be interred May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.

