CRAWFORD, Miriam Agnes Keiley



Miriam Agnes "Paddy" "Missy" Keiley Crawford, born December 29, 1933, always left us smiling, and we'll do our best to beam on in her absence.



Missy departed for Heaven Thursday, August 24, 2023, leaving her extensive family to celebrate a life well loved. She was 89.



Cherished sister, mother, grandmother and wife, she's gone to reunite with her husband of 58 years, the late Charles "Big Pop" Cleveland Crawford Jr.



She's survived by eight children, Colly, Chip, Shelley, Joe, Matt, Katy, Christy and Suzy, plus their spouses. She is also survived by her siblings, Buddy, Timmy, Alice Hepburn and Mike. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sue McDermott.



Her twenty-four grandchildren will cherish her precious memory, striving always to exhibit her style of grace, humor, faith and optimism.



She doted on ten great-grandchildren, with at least two more on the way. "Go be awesome," she told her great-grands.



Ever the hostess, Paddy is a beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to so many more.



"The more the merrier," said the Atlanta native, devout Catholic and southern belle, remembered for her kindness, creativity, beauty, artistry, poetry and perfect penmanship.



Visitation will be held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 9 AM, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10 AM. A reception will take place in the church basement after Mass. Burial will begin at 1:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.



Memorials may be made to CURE at curechildhoodcancer.org.





