Crawford, Marion

CRAWFORD (GATLIN), Marion A.

Mrs. Marion Altomeadze Gatlin Crawford peacefully passed away Monday, August 7, at her Decatur, Georgia home. She was 102. Mrs. Crawford was born October 23, 1920, in Thomasville, Georgia, the oldest of two children born to Dock Gatlin, a master carpenter, and Mattie (Sanders) Gatlin, a seamstress and homemaker. Mrs. Crawford and her sister, Juanita (Gatlin) Smith, attended segregated Thomasville-area schools, and enjoyed life as members of one of that city's most prominent Black families.

Mrs. Crawford graduated from Thomasville's Douglas High School in 1937, at the age of 16, and from Fort Valley State College (now University) in 1941, with a degree in Education. It was at Fort Valley State where she met Jackson Collier Crawford, a farm boy from Early County, Georgia, who was six years her senior. The two wed in 1940, and following a series of moves after graduating, they settled in Gainesville, Florida, where they would live for the next three decades.

Their union produced four children, who were an eternal source of pride and love for them both. Mrs. Crawford was fiercely protective of her family — especially her children — and would go to any lengths to shield and direct them, while instilling in them lifelong values of truth and righteousness.

Mr. Crawford was a respected educator in the Levy and Alachua counties (Florida) school systems until his sudden death in 1975. Mrs. Crawford, a woman of many talents and skills, held a variety of jobs during her lifetime, including schoolteacher, licensed beautician, licensed real estate agent, social worker, cosmetics salesperson, hospital medical records supervisor, educator with the Teacher Corps program at the University of Florida, and a maid. She was proud of all of them, but she made it clear that none were more important than her roles as a wife and mother.

Throughout her life, she held memberships in several churches across a variety of denominations, and took an active role serving God and her church families in positions from church organist to Sunday School teacher.

Following the death of her husband, Mrs. Crawford moved from Gainesville to Decatur in 1977, to help her daughter and grandson. Filling her hours by doing her beloved crossword puzzles and crocheting, she remained a sharp source of wit, wisdom and inspiration to her family, friends and even strangers until the Lord called her home.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

She is survived by her children, sons, Jackson C. Crawford, Jr., Oldenburg, Germany, Rev. Hayden G. Crawford (Alexis), St. Petersburg, FL, and Selwyn D. Crawford (Jennifer), Kennedale, TX; daughter, Marion Yvonne Morgan, Ellenwood, GA; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

