CRAWFORD, Rev. Mamie Ruth



Rev. Mamie Ruth Crawford, 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Westbury Center of Jackson for Nursing and Healing in Jackson, Georgia. She was born May 24, 1950, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Henry Crawford and Mamie Cash Crawford. Mamie was the 5th of five children born to this union. She was the last surviving child.



She graduated as the Salutatorian from Henderson High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree and Master of Education Degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, she did post-graduate work at the University of West Georgia and the University of Georgia.



She served 40 years as a teacher in the Butts County School System, 25 years in Mathematics and Language Arts, and 15 years in Business and Computer Science at Henderson Middle School. In addition, she taught Adult Education GED classes at Griffin – Spalding Technical College (Southern Crescents Technical College) for 11 years. She served on the Butts County School board for eight years.



She served on numerous state education committees and commissions, including the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, Georgia Teacher Evaluation Project Steering Committee, and State Core Curriculum Revision Committee.



She served as a member of many Civic and Professional Organizations: Butts County Association of Educators, Georgia Association of Educators and National Educators Association; the Georgia Technology Association, Georgia Notary Association, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Wellstar Sylvan Grove Regional Hospital Board; Georgia State University Foundation College of Education and Human Development Dean Society "Burning Bright Campaign; University System of Georgia Foundation "Georgia Reach Scholars"; Butts County Life Enrichment Team, Order of the Eastern Star, and Silver Lifetime Member of the NAACP. She received many awards and honors for her commitment to education and the youth of Butts County.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her godchildren, former AJC Staff Photographer, Johnny Crawford and his wife, Jacqueline Crawford, and Darlene Crawford; sister-in law, Bertha Benton Crawford; aunt, Marilyn Grier; uncle, William Johnson; and 17 nieces and nephews, and their families; and host of other relatives and friends.



The celebration of life service will be at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 AM at 709 South Mulberry Street in Jackson, Georgia.

