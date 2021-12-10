Crawford, Louie

CRAWFORD (THOMASON), Louie



Louie Thomason Crawford, a lifelong resident of Columbus, died Monday, December 6, 2021 with her loving family by her side. A private service will be held on Saturday, December 11th in the chapel of St. Luke United Methodist Church. An interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery.



Louie was born October 27, 1928 in Columbus, Georgia the daughter of Louis Franklin Thomason and Mary Lee Thurmond Thomason. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John William Crawford. She was also predeceased by her sister Emily Thomason Loflin (Bill) of Columbus.



Louie attended Wynnton School, Columbus High School and the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She taught English at the Hallie Turner school periodically through the years. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and Circle 9 of the women of the church. She was a volunteer at the Uptown Food Pantry and Historic Columbus. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Columbus Museum and the Wynn House. In addition, Louie loved spending time with her bridge club and her many friends and family. She will be remembered for her kindness, her love and devotion to her family and her wonderful disposition. She never met a stranger and always made everyone feel special.



Survivors include her daughters, Mary Lou Swift (Mat) of Columbus and Cindy Hewlett Miller (Tommy) of Statham, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lindsay Fluker (Slate), Lucile Branch (Jason), Catherine Addison (Luke), Emmy Scruggs (Andrew) and William Hewlett (Natalie). In addition, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Slate Fluker Jr., Mat Fluker, Jim Fluker, Camille Fluker, Marianna Branch, Swift Branch, Broughton Branch, Bentley Scruggs, Louise Scruggs and Sam Hewlett as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A special thanks goes to her longtime companion and care giver Ida Mae Hill.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so can send a donation to St. Luke United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 867 Columbus, GA 31902 or a charity of their choice.

