Crawford, Kathrine

CRAWFORD (WILSON), Katherine "Katie"



Katherine 'Katie' Wilson Crawford, 92, died peacefully after a very full life on January 2, 2022. Katie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, David, and her precious grandson, Sam. She is survived by her sister Ginny (T Roy) Jones along with her children Lindsay (David) Faulkner, Leslie, David (Laurie), and Patrick, as well as her granddaughter Jamie (Cole) Kirkpatrick and two great-granddaughters Leah and Hannah. Katie is also survived by three nieces, several great-nieces and nephews as well as a great-great-niece and nephews. Katie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, loyal friend, faithful servant, and generous provider. She attended Blue Mountain College in Mississippi and then worked for the FBI in Washington-DC, where she met Mr. Crawford. Katie was a tireless homemaker upon moving to Atlanta, and she later became a successful real estate agent with Royer Realty as well. It was there that she first achieved the honor of being in the 'Million Dollar Club'. Katie also had success with Coldwell Banker and Better Homes & Gardens-Metro Brokers. Her loved ones remain ever grateful for her kindness, strength, and resiliency as her faith never wavered nor did she lose her sense of humor even in the most challenging of circumstances. The Crawford family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit II and Agape Hospice Care for their devotion and care of Katie since May 2021. In lieu of flowers, Katie's wish was for donations to be given to Samaritan's Purse {her favorite charity}; PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. A memorial service and celebration of Katie's life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2:00PM– St. David's Episcopal Church {masks are requested and strongly recommended}; 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076 with reception to follow.



