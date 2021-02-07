Crawford, James

CRAWFORD, Colonel James F. "Jim"



Colonel James F. (Jim) Crawford, United States Marine Corps Reserve (Ret.) of Atlanta died February 2, 2021 at the age of 79. He was the son of the late James D. Crawford and Iva M. Huckaby Crawford. Jim was born in Washington, DC and spent his formative years in northern Virginia. He graduated Augusta Military Academy and Wheeling University. Shortly after beginning a career in business, he abruptly decided to attend officer's candidate school, becoming a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He required one surgery to get in the program and a second surgery to stay in. He volunteered and served in the Republic of Vietnam for which he was personally decorated for valor in combat. Colonel Crawford retired from the United States Marine Corps Reserve, following twenty-nine years combined active and reserve duty. He also retired from Reliance Electric and Nortel Networks. Jim coached more than thirty-five seasons of youth sports and last coached football at Marist School. Coach Crawford considered his time at Marist the best of his coaching career. He enjoyed being with highly motivated coaches and exceptional athletes, a number of whom later competed at the collegiate level. Jim was a leader of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where he chaired and served on several committees. Jim was an elder, an usher and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes. He secured properties for Habit for Humanity. He was a pious man who loved his family and country. Jim was a devoted husband, proud father and proud grandfather. He strived to live life in a manner that commemorated his forty-four Marine classmates killed in Vietnam.



Jim is survived by his wife, Betty, to whom he was devoted. He is also survived by daughter Pamela (Wally) Neill, son Michael Crawford, stepson Austin (Stephanie) McDonald, stepdaughter Michelle (Stephen) Adams, and eight grandchildren, Jack and Morgan Neill, Elle Crawford, Eloise, Hudson (who Jim called Gator) and Alden McDonald, and Liam (who Jim called Hootie) and Tinsley Adams. He is also survived by half-sister Virginia (Jim) Smith, brothers-in-law Johnny (Dianne) Isakson and Andy (Nancy) Isakson along with five nieces and nephews.



A memorial service and reception will be held at a later date at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Colonel Crawford will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, www.choa.org or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202, www.vvmf.org.



