CRAWFORD, Darrell



Darrell passed away peacefully at his home in Marietta on Tuesday October 24, 2023; he was 94 years old. He was born in Kingsport, TN and was the youngest of 8 children. Growing up during the Great Depression, Darrell excelled at sports and was awarded a scholarship to play football at The Georgia Institute of Technology.



Playing under legendary coach Bobby Dodd, Darrell led the 1951 team to an undefeated season and was the MVP in the 1952 Orange Bowl victory over Baylor University. After a brief stint in the NFL that was interrupted by the Korean War, he served in the US Army as a commander of a Anti Aircraft Artillery unit.



Darrell had a long career in sales, was a devoted family man, and an active member of Eastside Baptist Church. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Jonnie; son, Howie; and daughter, Gayle. He is survived by his daughters, Robyn and Renee; and his son, Chris. Darrell was laid to rest at Georgia Memorial Park on Friday, October 27. A memorial service will be held at Eastside Baptist Church in Marietta on Monday, November 13 at 3 PM.



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