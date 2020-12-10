Crawford, Chirsty

CRAWFORD, Christy Monique



Christy Monique Crawford of Riverdale GA passed away after sundown on December 5, 2020. Funeral services will take place Saturday December 12, 2020 at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary at 3:00 PM. 3000 M.L.K. Jr. Dr. SW Atlanta GA 30311. The family is asking for donations towards funeral expenses. You can donate through the go fund me on FB through the link on her son Ishwantis Thomas page. Viewing will be held on Friday December 11, 2020 at the funeral home between 2:00 PM-8:00 PM. For questions you can call Tracy Robinson at 678-431-4692.

