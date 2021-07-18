CRAWFORD, Betty



Betty Isakson Crawford, age 72, died July 9, 2021 due to complications from Shingles and Post Herpetic Neuralgia. She was born in Atlanta to Julia (Baker) Isakson and Edwin A Isakson. She had two brothers Andy and Johnny and they enjoyed a happy childhood in the days when kids could be out all day wandering the neighborhood with their friends just so they were home in time for dinner. She and Andy enjoyed playing with numerous puppies and dogs, a rabbit, and a homing pigeon and riding their three horses. Betty attended Dykes High School and would walk over to the Chastain stables to ride horses after school every day until time for dinner. Her interest led her to train a newborn colt to adulthood and to compete in barrel races.



Betty graduated W.F. Dykes High School where she formed many lifelong friendships. She worked on their reunion committee through number 50. She graduated the University of Georgia, where she was an officer of Kappa Alpha Theta and President of the Rho Epsilon Real Estate Fraternity. She retained her real estate license while still in school (when the test was still handwritten) and worked for Northside Realty Associates, Inc., lastly as Vice President and Sales Manager of the Lilburn Office. She left to stay home with her young children. She was an actively involved parent at Pace Academy and an Emeritus Trustee of Wesleyan School for which she was a stalwart from the beginning. She was past President and a loyal member of Druid Hills Garden Club. Her happiest moments in life were with family and friends.



Betty shall remain in the hearts of her family as a beacon of love. She defeated Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the 1990s to be followed by years of serious respiratory infections. Through example she taught us determination, faith and compassion. No matter her discomfort, she never failed to put her arms around each of us, telling us how much she loved us. She was an intelligent, gentle, attractive and generous woman of the South.



Betty enjoyed the most pleasure, fun and happiness with her husband Jim, who died February 2, 2021. They took many trips together both near and far. Each summer they took the entire family for a week at Hilton Head Island, a tradition she began in 1984. She was happy being with Jim whether driving to the recycling center or eating in the most beautiful restaurant in Paris. He took a big part of her heart when he left this earth.



Betty is survived by four children, Michelle (Stephen) Adams, Austin (Stephanie) McDonald, Mike Crawford and Pam (Wally) Neill and eight adored grandchildren: Tinsley and Liam Adams; Alden, Hudson and Eloise McDonald; Elle Crawford; Morgan and Jack Neill. Also surviving are two brothers, Andy (Nancy) Isakson and Johnny (Dianne) Isakson and five nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Julia and Ed Isakson and her sister Mary Jo Isakson.



A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 22. Betty will be interred along with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesleyan School, 5405 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



