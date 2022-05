CRAWFORD, Alvin Dale



Alvin Dale Crawford, 62, passed on May 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, 2:00 PM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Thursday, May 26, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta, GA, 404-522-7478.