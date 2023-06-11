Crank, Rawser

CRANK, Jr., Rawser Paul
Rawser Paul Crank Jr., age 93, of Cumming, GA, died at Accents Hospice on May 27, 2023, from post-op complications from bleeding diverticula.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church in Roswell, GA.
Memorials may be made to the Organ Enhancement Fund-Roswell Presbyterian Church.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be expressed at www.Ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Credit: AP
Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock