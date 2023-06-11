Crank, Rawser

CRANK, Jr., Rawser Paul



Rawser Paul Crank Jr., age 93, of Cumming, GA, died at Accents Hospice on May 27, 2023, from post-op complications from bleeding diverticula.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church in Roswell, GA.



Memorials may be made to the Organ Enhancement Fund-Roswell Presbyterian Church.



