Crane, Richard

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CRANE, Richard Thomas

Richard T. Crane of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and completed his graduate work at Princeton University. Richard was Vice President of Mitsubishi Electronics America, Inc. He was a member of the Dallas, Texas Country Club, The Club in Birmingham, AL, a founding member of the Vinings Club, Commissioned Kentucky Colonel, and a Delta Flying Colonel.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Gail; son, Tom; and grandson, Richard, III. He is survived by son, John; and his wife, Tammie of Ponte Vedra, FL; daughter-in-law, Ann Crane of Plantation, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Gail Bray, Elizabeth Crane, Victoria Nichols, and Amanda Mastrogiacomo; great-grandchildren, John, Natalie, and Xavier Mastrogiacomo; sister, Rhea Maguire of Dallas, TX; and brother, Jack Crane of Nokomis, FL.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 26, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW in Atlanta.

